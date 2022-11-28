Here are Singapore’s biggest New Year’s Eve concerts and parties

2022 marked the remarkable return of live music in Singapore. From the return of festivals including the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix and Baybeats, to headlining shows from Epik High, SEVENTEEN and more, Singapore saw performances from countless regional and international acts following the concert drought of the pandemic. As recent announcements have suggested, Singapore’s gig schedule won’t be slowing down any time soon.

So Singaporean music lovers and party fiends can rest assured that come New Year’s Eve, there’ll be an abundance of live music to send off 2022 with. From epic raves to mosh fests, there’s a live event for everyone and their mates for one last hurrah this year. Read on for NME’s roundup of the concerts and parties taking place in Singapore on December 31.

Nicky Romero

Where: Marquee Nightclub

In his first Singaporean appearance since 2019, Dutch electro house staple Nicky Romero will return to the Lion City with an explosive night of banging tunes on New Year’s Eve at Marina Bay Sands’ Marquee Nightclub. Tickets are currently available at S$80 and can be purchased from the nightclub’s official website.

Don’t Let Daddy Know

Where: Singapore Expo Hall 3

Global dance festival Don’t Let Daddy Know will ring in the new year by making its Singaporean debut, featuring Dutch DJ Don Diablo, Australian duo NERVO, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and more. Tickets for the event are currently available for S$168, and can be purchased via All Access Asia’s official website.

A Celebration Of Sorts

Where: Room 0416

Local indie rock band Saints Among Sinners have announced a marathon year-end concert boasting a stacked line-up. Besides Saints themselves, the show will also feature Subsonic Eye, Carpet Golf, Forests, Spacedays, 730bedside, Sappychill and Cosmic Owls. General ticket sales will commence on November 30, when they can be purchased for S$35 on the event’s official Peatix site. Tickets will also be available at the door for S$40.

Old Hollywood NYE Party

Where: CÉ LA VI

Perched atop Marina Bay Sands, bar and nightclub CÉ LA VI will be ringing in 2023 with a luxurious Hollywood-themed party. The black-tie event will feature resident DJs Kenneth Francis, Leonard Tan and Fadille behind the decks from 6PM. Partygoers will be able to enjoy dazzling, front-row views of the fireworks at Marina Bay when the clock strikes midnight. Tickets to the event are currently available on the party’s official Peatix site per a time slot basis, and range from S$38 to S$98.