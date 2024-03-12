NewDad, Cardinals, Enola Gay and Rachel Chinouriri issue statements on SXSW 2024 boycott: “Support victims of war”

NewDad, Cardinals, Enola Gay and Rachel Chinouriri have become the latest artists to boycott this year’s SXSW festival.

The artists join the likes of Kneecap, Sprints, Lambrini Girls, Scowl, Gel, Okay Shalom and Squirrelflower in pulling out of performing at the festival due to the event’s association with the US army and weapons companies amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The annual music, culture and arts showcase takes place in Austin, Texas from March 12-14.

In a joint post on social media, Cardinals, Enola Gay, Gurriers, NewDad and Sprints wrote:

“To be clear, we, as ‘Music From Ireland’ bands will be partaking in any official SXSW shows. We stand in complete solidarity with Palestine and others who have spoke out against, and boycotted SXSW.

“Sponsorship of the festival from the US army as well as defence contractors/those sending arms to destroy innocent lives is an act we find disgusting and reprehensible. It is inherently wrong to taint the celebration of art with links to the genocide going on in Palestine.”

They added: “We will make joint statements at the Music From Ireland showcase at the Velvet Room at 8pm on Thursday 13th and again at what would have been the Full Irish Breakfast showcase on Friday 15 at the Flamingo Catina at 1pm.”

In a separate statement on Instagram, Enola Gay said that it was “impossible to perform at a festival where the US Army are a ‘super sponsor’ meaning SX will be platforming defence contractors…” You can read their full statement here:

While Rachel Chinouriri said: “As an artist I have always shared what I have been through, however, this topic is extremely triggering for me as the daughter of two child soldiers. I have grown up seeing the permanent effects war has had on people mentally, emotionally, physically, and to the loved ones around the people who have lived through a war in any capacity.

“Because of this, war is an extremely triggering topic that I find emotionally difficult to speak about but hope to share the experiences one day when I am ready to approach the topic. I am 100 per cent anti-war and do not want any association with war in any capacity.

“Despite the immense financial loss, this has been an extremely easy decision to make as it is nowhere near as hard as what victims of war are currently going through…I’d like to encourage you to support victims of war in any capacity that you can.”

Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap shared in a statement earlier this week (March 10) that their decision to not perform was made “in solidarity with the people of Palestine”.

The band continued that their decision would have a “significant financial impact” on them, but that it wasn’t “an iota of hardship when compared with the unimaginable suffering being inflicted every minute of every day on the people of Gaza”.

Sprints shared a statement yesterday (March 11) in which they announced their withdrawal, writing: “In solidarity with the Palestinian people and as a stand against the US Army sponsorship and Defence contractor involvement in this year’s festival, we will no longer be performing at SXSW or taking part in any official SXSW showcases or shows.

These withdrawals followed Lambrini Girls’ who said they “can’t affiliate ourselves whatsoever” with the event.

NME has reached out to SXSW for comment.

Last year’s edition of SXSW saw the likes of Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, Bartees Strange, Blondshell, Bellah, Venbee, Genesis Owusu, Boygenius, 070 Shake and more perform.