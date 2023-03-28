NewJeans label ADOR launches global auditions for new boyband

HYBE Labels subsidiary ADOR, home to K-pop girl group NewJeans, have opened online auditions for a potential new boyband.

Today (March 28), ADOR unveiled several posters and videos on social media and YouTube announcing its ‘The Real Hype Boys’ audition. The label will be accepting online auditions on ador.world from now until 1pm KST on April 14.

An unnamed male trainee as well as the members of NewJeans feature in the promotional video for the auditions, which details the online application period and host countries where in-person auditions will take place.

Per ADOR’s guidelines, the auditions are open to boys born between 2004-2012. The label’s website also states that there are “no limits” to the talents applicants may showcase in their auditions.

Only applicants who pass the online screening will be contacted individually to attend an in-person audition in South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, the US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand. See the full list of dates and cities below:

April 2023

Saturday 15 – Seoul, South Korea

Saturday 22 – Daegu, South Korea

Saturday 22 – Gwangju, South Korea

Sunday 23 – Changwon, South Korea

Sunday 23 – Jeonju, South Korea

Saturday 29 – Wonju, South Korea

Saturday 29 – Busan, South Korea

Sunday 30 – Ulsan, South Korea

Sunday 30 – Chuncheon, South Korea

May 2023

Friday 5 – Daejeon, South Korea

Friday 5 – Jeju, South Korea

Sunday 7 – Cheongju, South Korea

Thursday 11 – Tokyo, Japan

Sunday 14 – Osaka, Japan

Wednesday 17 – Fukuoka, Japan

Wednesday 24 – Bangkok, Thailand

Saturday 27 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Monday 29 – Hanoi, Vietnam

June 2023

Monday 5 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Thursday 8 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Thursday 8 – San Francisco, California, USA

Sunday 11 – New York City, New York, USA

Sunday 11 – Los Angeles, California, USA

Sunday 18 – Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Sunday 18 – Auckland, New Zealand

Wednesday 21 – Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Earlier this year, NewJeans sat down with NME to discuss their aspirations for the future and what they want from their upcoming releases.

“I want our listeners to be open-minded to new music and have them listen to things that maybe they haven’t heard before,” said member Danielle. Read the full NME cover story with NewJeans here.