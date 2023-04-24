NewJeans’ label ADOR to hold in-person auditions in Thailand next month

K-pop label ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, will be holding in-person auditions in Thailand this May.

On April 21, Thailand-based performance training agency DCT Family announced that it would be co-hosting upcoming auditions with ADOR on Friday, May 26.

The one-day audition will be held at the Korean Cultural Centre in Bangkok, and will also be co-hosted by Korean dance studio The Makers.

ADOR’s upcoming auditions are open to all nationalities and genders, though the agency is only seeking applicants born between 2004 to 2012. Applicants can audition as vocalists, rappers or dancers.

Pre-registration for the auditions are open between April 21 to May 15, and can be accessed via the QR code provided by DCT. Successful applicants will be able to join the agency and receive professional K-pop training in Seoul.

Founded in 2021 by former SM Entertainment creative director Min Hee-jin, ADOR is best known for having launched the girl group NewJeans last year.

The agency also recently launched its ‘The Real Hype Boys’ auditions to form its first-ever boyband last month, the in-person rounds of which will take place in Asia, North America and Australia over the coming weeks.

The news comes just days after YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label announced the founding of The Black SEA in collaboration with Thai conglomerate CP Group. Its launch was accompanied by new auditions for the label in Thailand until June 7.