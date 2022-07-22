HYBE’s latest girl group NewJeans make their much-anticipated debut with ‘Attention’

NewJeans, the latest girl group to debut under HYBE Labels, have made their debut with a new single titled ‘Attention’.

The sleek new single was officially unveiled on July 22 at midnight KST alongside its accompanying music video as the first look at the NewJeans, the first K-pop act to debut under HYBE’s recently launched independent music label ADOR (All Doors One Room).

The visual for ‘Attention’ depicts the five-member act roaming the streets of Spain, depicting the narrative of a close-knit group of teenage girls as they come together to perform the song’s energetic choreography.

“You got me looking for attention / You got me looking for attention / Got me confused but one thing’s for sure, I know you’re the one,” they croon in the chorus. ADOR later released a performance video for the track, watch it here.

NewJeans is composed of Vietnamese member Hani, Australian-Korean idol Danielle Marsh (also known as Mo Ji-hye), Haein, former kids’ group USSO.GIRL member Hyein and Minji, who is best known for her past appearance in the music video for BTS‘ 2021 English single ‘Permission To Dance’.

The release of ‘Attention’ is notably the first “content” from the girl group to have been unveiled by ADOR since the announcement of the group’s launch was made earlier this month.

A timeline shared to the group’s newly launched Twitter page yesterday denotes that NewJeans are due to release more tracks and their video treatments across the following days – the next music video for ‘Hypeboy’ is due out tomorrow (July 23) at midnight KST, while ‘Hurt’ will release on July 25 at the same time.

The digital release of NewJean’s four-track debut EP is scheduled for August 1 at 6pm KST, with the final music video for the track ‘Cookie’ to be released simultaneously. According to a press release, three of four tracks will act as the “title songs” for the record.

NewJeans were previously teased by ADOR’s CEO and head producer Min Hee-jin in an interview earlier this year, who explained that the girl group will “present the direction I’ve had specific plans for a new girl group for a long time”.

Min also revealed that the as-yet-unnamed girl group had been in the works for as long as two years. “We held auditions back in September 2019 and by the end of that year, we had completed not only the audition process but the casting as well,” she shared. “The girls have been in training for roughly the last two years, since the beginning of 2020.”

NewJeans also marks Min’s first “major” project since joining HYBE’s ranks in 2019, according to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily. Min was notably a visual director with SM Entertainment prior, where she had been in charge of the creative direction of some of K-pop’s biggest acts, such as Girls’ Generation, f(x), Red Velvet, SHINee and EXO.