Watch NewJeans perform ‘ETA’ live for the first time

NewJeans have performed their upcoming single ‘ETA’ live for the first time. Watch it below.

NewJeans performed the unreleased song for the first time during their ‘Bunnies Camp’ fanmeeting in Seoul on July 1. ‘ETA’ will be featured on the girl group’s upcoming sophomore mini-album ‘Get Up’, due out on July 7.

“We can go wherever you like / Baby, say the words and I’m down / All I need is you on my side / We can go whenever you like / Now, where are you? / What’s your ETA? What’s your ETA?,” NewJeans sing on the all-English chorus of ‘ETA’.

‘ETA’ is one of three lead tracks from NewJean’s upcoming mini-album ‘Get Up’, alongside ‘Super Shy’ and ‘Cool With You’. ‘Super Shy’ is set to be released on July 7, with the B-side ‘New Jeans’.

In addition, all songs on ‘Get Up’ are set to receive music videos, including a “one-of-a-kind partnership with a global brand and a surprise guest appearance”.

Meanwhile, ‘New Jeans’ will also be accompanied by a “special music video” that will be a collaboration with the popular animated TV series The Powerpuff Girls, in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

Last month, NewJeans teamed up with Jon Batiste, J.I.D, Camilo and Cat Burns on the song ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’, which launched the second season of drink band Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio.

Meanwhile, NewJeans member Danielle previously released her version of ‘Part of Your World’ for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Danielle is the voice actor for lead character Ariel in the Korean version of the Disney film.