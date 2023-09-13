Watch NewJeans’ Haerin cover AKMU’s ‘Love Lee’

NewJeans member Haerin has released her charming cover of South Korean duo AKMU‘s latest single, ‘Love Lee’.

Haerin’s perform of ‘Love Lee’ is part of NewJeans’ new ‘By Jeans’ series of YouTube covers, which launched earlier this month with Danielle’s version of ‘Rainy Days’ by BTS‘ V.

Haerin prefaced her cover of ‘Love Lee’ by explaining why she chose the song. “When I first heard this song, I thought it was so refreshing and the lyrics were very bubbly too,” she said. “So, when I was working on this cover, I did my best to blend the vibes that they bring with my own.”

“What I like about this song is that it’s an easy listen [that] you can listen to over and over again. I hope that my version of this song will also be one that people can enjoy listening to,” she added.

Haerin also revealed that while working on the cover, she had revisited AKMU’s other songs too, saying that the “unique vibe they have just felt so charming to me”.

The NewJeans’ member’s cover of ‘Love Lee’ largely stays true to the original, though features a more muted backing instrumental track and truncated verses.

“So lovely day, so lovely / Errday with you so lovely / Spell L-O-V-E-L-E-E / Just calling your name, you can feel me / You know just by thе look in my eyes, my love,” Haerin sings on the chorus.

In other NewJeans news, the girl group told NME in August that they find inspiration for their performances by watching other artists, specifically singling out Billie Eilish.

In the same month, the girl group also earned their first chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 with ‘Get Up’. Notably, the record beat out the all-star Barbie soundtrack for the Number One spot.