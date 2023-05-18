NewJeans, Le Sserafim, VannDa, Shye and more featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 2023 list

Forbes has unveiled its 30 Under 30 list for 2023 in Asia, with K-pop groups NewJeans and Le Sserafim, Cambodian rapper VannDa and Singaporean singer Shye featured in the entertainment category.

Announced today (May 18), the annual Forbes 30 Under 30 list shines a light on individuals aged below 30 who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, including entertainment and sports, science and activism, entrepreneurship and more.

Included in the 2023 list are South Korean K-pop girl groups NewJeans and Le Sserafim, Cambodian rapper VannDa, Singaporean singer Shye, South Korean singer LØREN, Indian singer-rapper Ambika Nayak – known professionally as Kayan – and Hong Kong singer Michael “MC” Cheung Tin-fu.

Advertisement

Check out the complete 30 Under 30 list for Asia here.

This year’s North American 30 Under 30 list features musicians Blu DeTiger, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Madison Beer, Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Ezra Michel, Cole Bennett, Tai Verdes, Lolo Zouaï and more.

Meanwhile the European 30 Under 30 list includes Wet Leg, Fred Again.., Central Cee, Lava La Rue, RAYE, Loyle Carner, Bakar, Dodie and more. Check out the complete European entertainment list here.

Last year’s 30 Under 30 list for Asia featured Singaporean Yung Raja and Malaysian rapper SYA, both Def Jam Southeast Asia artists, Indonesian rapper and 88rising signee Warren Hue, and London-based Thai pop artist Pyra.

The entertainment and sports category of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list was judged by ONE Championship Group President Hua Fung Teh and Caldecott Music Group CEO and founder Kuok Meng Ru. [Editor’s Note: NME, NME Australia and NME Asia are owned and operated by Caldecott Music Group.]