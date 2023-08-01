Here’s when the NewJeans x LINE FREINDS collection launches

NewJeans and LINE FRIENDS have announced a new line of merchandise, set to launch later this month.

Today (August 1), NewJeans and LINE FRIENDS announced their new collection of Bunini merchandise. The preview of the new collection, posted on the girl group’s official Instagram, features five bunny plushies, representing the five members of NewJeans.

Meanwhile, the official LINE FRIENDS Store Instagram previewed The Powerpuff Girls-inspired items of the upcoming collection. The six characters in the collection were first featured in the ‘New Jeans’ music video.

The images full collection has since been released on the official LINE FRIENDS Collection website. The Bunini line-up will feature three different types of plushie: Of the characters wearing clothes, just the heads of the characters and miniature keychain versions.

Meanwhile, The Powerpuff Girls-inspired set of items will be available as smartphone covers, alongside smartphone back holder grips. In addition, there’s also a Anime-inspired NewJeans Get Up reusable bag for orders over $50.

The NewJeans and LINE FRIENDS collection will be available for pre-order from August 2 at midnight PDT until August 4 at 11:50pm PDT.

Meanwhile, the upcoming collection will also be available for in-person purchase at the NewJeans pop-up stores in Seoul, South Korean, at the Gangnam and Honghae districts.

The two pop-ups will be open from August 11 to August 31 at the official LINE FRIENDS stores. The Gangnam store is open from 12pm to 9pm KST, while the Honghae store is open from 11am to 10pm KST daily.