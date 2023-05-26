Here’s when the NewJeans and McDonald’s collab will launch

McDonald’s Korea has teased its upcoming collaboration with K-pop girl group NewJeans.

Today (May 26), McDonald’s Korea released a teaser for a brand-new collaboration with NewJeans. The post features the launch dates for “McDonalds’s Chicken World” across Asia on an old-school flight information display system.

The upcoming NewJeans and McDonald’s collaboration will launch first in South Korea on June 1. In the same month the “McDonalds’s Chicken World” will also be available in the Philippines and Thailand, on June 13 and 28, respectively.

On July 12, the NewJeans and McDonald’s collaboration will arrive in Indonesia. Following that, it will launch in Brunei and Malaysia in September 1 and 7, respectively. Meanwhile, the collaboration will be available in Hong Kong and Taiwan in late-October.

According to the post, the upcoming “McDonalds’s Chicken World” will also launch in Singapore and Vietnam. However, specific dates for the two countries have yet to be revealed. Check out McDonald’s Korea’s post here.

In other NewJeans news, the girl group and American singer Jon Batiste have seemingly teased a new collaboration, in partnership with drink brand Coca-Cola. Notably, NewJeans released a promotional single called ‘Zero’ in collaboration with Coca-Cola back in April.

NewJeans’ label ADOR also confirmed that the girl group are set to return with new music in a few months. Min Hee-jin, the CEO of ADOR, previously revealed that the quintet’s next release “is scheduled to be released this summer”.

NewJeans member Danielle recently released her version of ‘Part of Your World’ for the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The singer is the voice actor for the film’s lead character Ariel in the Korean version of the upcoming Disney film.