Here’s when the NewJeans x McDonald’s collaboration comes to Singapore

McDonald’s Singapore has announced more details for its new collaboration with K-pop girl group, NewJeans.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s Singapore teased the upcoming collaboration with a post that revealed that the much-anticipated NewJeans meal would be arriving in the city state today (November 2) at 11am.

A number of social media influencers and media outlets – including Misstamchiak, Kenneth Lee and SHOUT – have since previewed the new meal, in collaboration with McDonald’s Singapore.

The meal will feature a Chicken McCrispy coated in K-Sweet & Spicy sauce, housed in a special edition NewJeans-inspired packaging that features the girl group’s bunny logo.

Aside from the new Chicken McCrispy, the collaboration will also feature Crisscut Fries and the new Sea Salt Chocolate Frappé. Check out videos of the NewJeans x McDonald’s collaboration below.

The NewJeans and McDonald’s collaboration first launched in South Korea on June 1. It was later released throughout Asia in the following months, launching in Philippines and Thailand in June, Brunei and Malaysia in September, and Hong Kong and Taiwan in October.

Meanwhile, NewJeans recently collaborated with Riot Games for the song ‘Gods’, the new anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. Watch the music video here.

“It was fun to try a new genre and sound,” the group said of the song. “Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colours. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”