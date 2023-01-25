NewJeans’ next release is already in the works, says label CEO

New music from rookie girl group NewJeans is already in the works, according to the CEO of their label ADOR.

NewJeans just dropped their latest release, the single album ‘OMG’, on January 2. In a January 21 interview with Cine21, ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin revealed that work on NewJeans’ next release is already underway. “You can expect it to be brand new,” Min said of the girl group’s new music, as translated by AllKpop. “It reminds me of the moment before the release of the music video for ‘Ditto’. My heart was about to burst.”

‘OMG’ was NewJeans’ first ever comeback and was led by a title track of the same name. That release was accompanied by a music video co-starring actor Kim Joo-hun (best known internationally for his role in the K-drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay).

Apart from the title track, ‘OMG’ also featured a pre-released track, ‘Ditto’. That song became NewJeans’ first-ever Top 10 entry into the Billboard Global 200 charts and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at Number 96. The track also debuted at Number 95 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart for the week of January 13 to January 19.

In a four-star review of ‘OMG’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “‘OMG’ is both a nonchalant shrugging off of the burden of swift success and a steady step forward for a group seemingly already on the path to being K-pop superstars. If NewJeans keep going like this, there’ll be no stopping them.”