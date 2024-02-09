NewJeans to perform at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

K-pop girl group NewJeans are set to perform at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The announcement was made yesterday (February 8) by Billboard, who also revealed that the quintet had won the Group of the Year award for this year’s ceremony. NewJeans will be receiving their trophy and performing alongside the likes of Charli XCX, Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Tems and more.

NewJeans also took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide comment on their upcoming attendance of the awards ceremony, writing: “Can’t wait to share this special evening alongside Bunnies (NewJeans’ fanbase) and meet all the artists that we’ve always looked up to!”

Billboard’s 2024 Women in Music Awards will take place on March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, and recorded footage from the show will be made available on Billboard’s website the day after. Tickets to the show are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

NewJeans’ appearance and performance at the awards will make them the only K-pop act this year to do so. They be the second K-pop act to grace the Billboard Women in Music ceremonies, following TWICE, who won the Breakthrough Artist accolade last year.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards, according to the magazine, celebrates and recognises “women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business and who, through their work and continued success, inspire generations of women to take on increasing responsibilities within the field”.