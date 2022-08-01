NewJeans drop anticipated debut EP and ‘Cookie’ music video

HYBE’s latest girl group under its ADOR label, NewJeans, have unveiled their latest music video for ‘Cookie’, from their newly released debut EP.

In the choreography-focused new visual, a giant cookie rolls past the five-member act on a simple set. Launching into the song, NewJeans dance along to ‘Cookie’, using a bench as a prop while the lighting changes around them.

“No dinner, dinner / You’re hungry, though / No water, water / You’re thirsty, though / Sweet sugar, my my / Dessert, my my / That’s how you like it, ain’t that right,” they sing on the laidback chorus.

‘Cookie’ is the fourth and final track to be unveiled from NewJeans’ self-titled debut release, following previous songs ‘Attention’, ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Hurt’, which were shared on YouTube over the past two weeks. Today (August 1) marks the first time the songs have gotten a wide digital release.

According to a previous press release from HYBE, three of the four tracks will serve as “title songs” for the record. The EP will also be released physically next week on August 8.

On July 28, ADOR announced, per Hankuk Ilbo, that NewJeans’ debut release notched 444,000 preorders in four days, setting a new record for the highest number of stock pre-orders achieved by any girl group’s debut album in history.

Last week, NewJeans also launched a new app named Phoning, which is available on iOS and Android. The app includes previously unreleased photos of the group, along with a calendar detailing their upcoming release dates and promotional roll-outs.