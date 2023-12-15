NewJeans announce first remix album, ‘NJWMX’

K-pop girl group NewJeans have announced their first remix album, ‘NJWMX’.

‘NJWMX’, which stands for “NewJeans Winter Mix’, will feature a total of 12 tracks. Six of them will be remixes of the girl group’s hit songs – including ‘OMG’, ‘Ditto’, ‘Hype Boy’, ‘Attention’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Cookie’ – while the remaining will be instrumental versions of the reworks.

“Take a trip down memory lane and relive your special moments with NewJeans over the past year, with this festive yet nostalgic collection of remixes for the holiday season,” reads an announcement for the upcoming remix album.

The new rework of ‘OMG’, dubbed the “FRNK Remix”, will be the lead single for this album and has been described as “a track based on the Afro hip-hop rhythm with a mix of joyous festivities”.

NewJeans’ ‘NJWMX’ remix album will be released on December 19 at 6pm KST, and is available to pre-save now on all major streaming services here.

Yesterday (December 14), NewJeans were also announced as part of the line-up for this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, taking place in New York City. They will be the first K-pop girl group to perform on the annual TV special, following BTS, J-hope and Tomorrow X Together.

Meanwhile, the quintet were also the biggest winners at this year’s MAMA Awards, taking home a total of four trophies from the ceremony: Best Female Group, Best Dance Performance Female Group, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

NME also recently named NewJeans’ hit single ‘Super Shy’ as the second best song of 2023, with contirbutior Jenessa Williams called it “a bouncy, longing look at a crush which feels light as air under the hyperpop tutelage of co-writer Erika de Casier”.