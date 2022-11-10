NewJeans to release new single album ‘OMG’ in January 2023

NewJeans will be making their first comeback in January with their debut single album, ‘OMG’.

Earlier today (November 10), HYBE’s independent label ADOR announced via the rookie girl group’s social media that NewJeans are slated to return with new music this winter. The four-piece will be dropping their first-ever single album, titled ‘OMG’, on January 2, 2023.

NewJeans will also be unveiling a special pre-release single on December 19, ahead of the single album’s full release. The as-yet-untitled track was described by ADOR to be a song “prepared for [the group’s] first winter with Bunnies (NewJeans’ official fanbase)”.

Additional specifics about the pre-release single and ‘OMG”s tracklist remain scarce at the time of publication, however, more information is expected in the weeks leading up to their release.

📢안녕하세요, 어도어입니다.

버니즈와 함께 맞는 첫 겨울을 위해 새로운 싱글을 준비하고 있습니다. 📅 2022 Dec, 19th : Pre-Single

📅 2023 Jan, 2nd : 1st Single 'OMG' 많은 관심 부탁드립니다. — ADOR (@alldoorsoneroom) November 10, 2022

In a brief statement to SBS Star, ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin told press: “If the debut album showcased NewJeans’ summer, this single album will be one that showcases NewJeans’ winter.”

The impending release of NewJeans’ new material marks the band’s first music since they officially debuted with their first, self-titled mini-album ‘New Jeans’ in August. The four-track record featured the songs ‘Attention’, ‘Hype Boy’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Cookie’, all of which received video treatments in late July before they were officially released on streaming platforms.

Comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haein and Hyein, NewJeans were awarded three stars in a review of their debut project by NME’s Carmen Chin, who wrote that the quintet have “managed to lay some solid groundwork for a bright future as trailblazers”.

In a past interview with KoreaJoongAng Daily, Min revealed that some within HYBE Labels believed her concept for the group had been “plain” and lacked “public appeal”. “But I didn’t care. I had a clear vision of what I wanted to do, and I was confident with the music I chose,” she said.