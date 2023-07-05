Hear a preview of NewJeans’ upcoming song ‘Super Shy’

NewJeans have shared a snippet of their upcoming pre-release track ‘Super Shy’.

On July 5, K-pop girl group NewJeans uploaded a short instrumental preview of their upcoming song ‘Super Shy’ to their YouTube channel. It arrives on July 7 alongside the song ‘New Jeans’, ahead of the girl group’s sophomore mini-album ‘Get Up’ later this month.

‘Get Up’ will be released in its entirety on July 21. In addition to ‘Super Shy’ and ‘New Jeans’, the record will also include the songs ‘ETA’, ’Cool With You’, ‘Get Up’ and ‘ASAP’ with all six songs on the mini-album set to receive music videos.

The visual for ‘New Jeans’ will be a collaboration with animated TV series The Powerpuff Girls, in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

NewJeans have shared previews of several tracks from the record, namely ‘ETA’ and ‘ASAP’. The quintet also recently held their first fan meeting in Seoul, during which they performed the former track live.

The upcoming release comes about seven months after NewJeans dropped their two-track single album ‘OMG’ in January, which included that titular lead single and pre-release single ‘Ditto’.

In a four-star review of that release, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that ‘OMG’ is “both a nonchalant shrugging off of the burden of swift success and a steady step forward for a group seemingly already on the path to being K-pop superstars.”

Earlier this May, NewJeans teamed up with Jon Batiste, J.I.D, Camilo and Cat Burns for Coke Studio’s ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’. The group later dropped a remix of their Coke Zero promotional single ‘Zero’ featuring J.I.D.