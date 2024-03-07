NewJeans tease potential tour and new music: “We can’t spoil too much”

K-pop girl group NewJeans have teased that they potentially have a tour and new music on the way.

NewJeans recently made an appearance at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event in Los Angeles, where they took home the award for Group of the Year. It’s notably the first time the award has been given out since 2015, when Fifth Harmony won the trophy.

Prior to the event, group were interviewed on the red carpet, where they were asked about potential touring plans. “Well, I mean we can’t spoil too much,” said member Danielle. “I’m just gonna say that we’re preparing and practicing hard.”

The singer also added that the group “can’t wait to share new music with everyone”, saying that they are “really looking forward to it”. It’s currently unclear when NewJeans plan to release new music or go on their first tour.

Elsewhere during the interview, NewJeans’ Danielle also spoke about her love for pop icon Kylie Minogue. “I still can’t get over the fact that Kylie Minogue was standing here a second ago. I’m still in shock,” she said. “We are so grateful.”

NewJeans’ last release was the song ‘Gods’, which was the anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. Prior to that, they dropped their second mini-album ‘Get Up’, which featured hit songs such as ‘ETA’, ‘Super Shy’ and more.

