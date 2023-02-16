Newly-formed pop band HORI7ON eye debut in June

Newly formed Philippines-based global group HORI7ON will remain in the Philippines until March before heading to South Korea to launch their upcoming debut album in June.

The group’s South Korean management team MLD Entertainment said the seven-member group – which was formed during the recently-concluded Dream Maker reality show – will be making preparations and taking on promotional activities before flying to South Korea for their official launching later this year.

“We have plans for HORI7ON to stay here in the Philippines until the last of March and do some promotional activities to meet the fans here in the Philippines,” MLD chief executive officer Lee Hyung-jin told a press conference, as quoted by ABS-CBN News.

The update on the group comes days after the finale of Dream Maker, which saw members Jeromy Batac, Marcus Cabais, Kyler Chua, Vinci Malizon, Reyster Yton, Kim Ng, and Winston Pineda become members of HORI7ON after clinching millions of votes on Sunday (February 12).

Hyung-jin also said a reality show featuring HORI7ON is in the works, allowing fans to catch behind-the-scenes footage of the group making progress on their upcoming album, among other things.

“We also have plans for them when they go to Korea to prepare for their album. Also, their training and our preparations for them right now is to debut by June,” he said.

“During the stages of their preparation for their album, [the plan] is to create a reality show for the fans to see how they are [doing].”

According to the Inquirer, the group – whose name was derived from the seven members who “started on the same line gathering in one place and facing the same goal” – will be managed by MLD alongside K-Pop groups such as Lapillus, TFN, CocaNButter, Narin, JT&Marcus, and more.

The band’s formation came after their selection from among 16 finalists from the ABS-CBN reality TV show which set out to create a new P-Pop group comprising contestants known as “Dream Chasers”.

Hosted by Ryan Bang and Kim Chiu, the first season of the show, which took place between November 19, 2022 and February 12 this year, is ABS-CBN‘s second reality show that involved boy groups following Pinoy Boyband Superstar in 2016.