Niall Horan announces huge 2024 ‘The Show’ world tour

Niall Horan has announced details of a huge world tour for 2024 – check out all the dates for ‘The Show’ below and buy tickets here.
The former One Direction is set to release his third solo album ‘The Show’ later this year on June 9, and will take it on the road next year.
The newly announced gigs begin in the UK next February, before heading to mainland Europe, Australia and New Zealand and then North America.
Horan said in a statement: “There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.
“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”
See the full list of dates below, and buy US tickets here, UK tickets here and Australia tickets here from 10am local time on Friday, June 2.
FEBRUARY 2024
21 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast
23 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
27 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
MARCH 2024
1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
4 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena
5 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
7 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena
8 – Paris, FR – Zénith
11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
12 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
15 – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall
18 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
20 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
21 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
23 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center
26 – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome
27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
APRIL 2024
26 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
28 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
MAY 2024
1 – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena
3 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live
31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
JUNE 2024
3 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
8 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
11 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
19 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
22 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
JULY 2024
7 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
9 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
12 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
16 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
20 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
24 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
27 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum
30 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Back in March, Horan made a surprise appearance at the Country To Country festival at The O2 in London, marking first performance in front of a crowd since 2021.
In a recent interview with NME, Horan said of his new album: “The last time I wrote an album I did less thinking. You don’t in your early 20s, you don’t think too much at all – well I didn’t anyway, probably just immaturity of me.
“But I think with pandemics and relationships and things like that, you subconsciously grow as a person. And then production wise and what I’m saying [lyrically], it just sounds like something that a 30-year-old would release. Not a youthful version of what I did before.’”