Niall Horan announces huge 2024 ‘The Show’ world tour

Niall Horan has announced details of a huge world tour for 2024 – check out all the dates for ‘The Show’ below and buy tickets here.

The former One Direction is set to release his third solo album ‘The Show’ later this year on June 9, and will take it on the road next year.

The newly announced gigs begin in the UK next February, before heading to mainland Europe, Australia and New Zealand and then North America.

Horan said in a statement: “There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.

“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

See the full list of dates below, and buy US tickets here, UK tickets here and Australia tickets here from 10am local time on Friday, June 2.

FEBRUARY 2024

21 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

23 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

27 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

MARCH 2024

1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

4 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

5 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

7 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

8 – Paris, FR – Zénith

11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

12 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

15 – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall

18 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

20 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

21 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

23 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

26 – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

APRIL 2024

26 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

28 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

MAY 2024

1 – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena

3 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live

31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

JUNE 2024

3 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

11 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

19 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

22 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

JULY 2024

7 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

12 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

16 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

24 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

27 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

30 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Back in March, Horan made a surprise appearance at the Country To Country festival at The O2 in London, marking first performance in front of a crowd since 2021.

In a recent interview with NME, Horan said of his new album: “The last time I wrote an album I did less thinking. You don’t in your early 20s, you don’t think too much at all ­– well I didn’t anyway, probably just immaturity of me.

“But I think with pandemics and relationships and things like that, you subconsciously grow as a person. And then production wise and what I’m saying [lyrically], it just sounds like something that a 30-year-old would release. Not a youthful version of what I did before.’”