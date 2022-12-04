Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”

Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron.

Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.

Now, in a new interview with Extra, Nick has opened up about how much the support of his band members meant to him following Aaron’s death.

“It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me,” the musician star told Extra about going back on stage for the first time since the death of his younger brother.

“That night, it was tough to get up on stage. There’s the old saying ‘the show must go on.’ That’s been with us for years, but that night, I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage. Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me.”

During their show at London’s O2 Arena, which took place the day after Aaron’s death, the band’s Kevin Richardson said: “Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise him…he’s a part of our family. We thank you guys for all your love, all your well wishes and all your support.”

Nick shared a personal tribute to his late brother on the same day, writing in a statement: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”