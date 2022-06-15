Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds set to headline MEO KALORAMA Festival

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have been announced as the final headliners of Portugal’s MEO KALORAMA Festival.

The inaugural edition of the festival will take place from September 1-3 at Bela Vista Park in Lisbon.

Joining The Chemical Brothers and Arctic Monkeys at the top of the bill will be Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, who will headline the final night of MEO KALORAMA Festival on September 3.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ performance will come ahead of sets from Disclosure, Chet Faker, Ornatos Violeta, Meute, Peaches and Club Makumba on September 3.

The likes of Kraftwerk, James Blake, Bonobo, Róisín Murphy, Years & Years and Blossoms will also perform at MEO KALORAMA Festival this year. You can see a line-up poster for the festival below.

You can find tickets for MEO KALORAMA Festival by heading here, and more information about this year’s festival here.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds kicked off their summer tour earlier this month with a headline set at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival, marking their first live show since 2018.

During their recent set at Primavera Sound Festival, Cave dedicated ‘I Need You’, from 2016’s ‘Skeleton Tree’, to his two sons Luke and Earl.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ fellow MEO KALORAMA headliners Arctic Monkeys are expected to release new music later this year, with their drummer Matt Helders revealing recently that the band’s next album will be in a similar vein to 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.