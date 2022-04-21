Nick Cave announces new spoken word project, ‘Seven Psalms’

Nick Cave has announced a new series of spoken word pieces set to music that was created in collaboration with Warren Ellis.

Titled ‘Seven Psalms’, the project comprises seven spoken word cuts along with a 12-minute instrumental. It’ll be released on June 10 as a limited edition 10″ vinyl and will also be available on streaming services – pre-order/pre-save here.

Fans can purchase the physical edition from Cave Things – the online store that Cave launched back in 2020 – as well as at record shops worldwide.

Advertisement “While in lockdown I wrote a number of psalms, or small, sacred songs—one a day for a week,” Nick Cave explained of ‘Seven Psalms’ in a statement.

“The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation—on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex and praise. A veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it.”

Seven Psalms by Nick Cave – Seven spoken word pieces set to music by Nick Cave in collaboration with Warren Ellis available to pre-order now on limited edition 10” vinyl. Pre-order on Cave Things now to receive an exclusive prayer card. https://t.co/cCVAxVbqqz pic.twitter.com/BpKY4i0Lsb — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) April 21, 2022

Produced by Cave alongside Luis Almau, the project came together during the sessions for Nick Cave & Warren Ellis‘ 2021 album ‘Carnage’.

The vinyl’s outer sleeve evokes the cover of a hymn or prayer book, printed on embossed petrol blue with a jewel-like title and crucifix rendered in metallic gold. Those who order via Cave Things will also receive an exclusive Psalms Prayer Card.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Seven Psalms’ below.