Nick Cave responds to question about his trans fans: “I love all my fans”

Nick Cave has responded to a question about the trans members of his fanbase, saying he loves “all my fans”.

In an entry on his Red Hand Files website, Cave was asked by a fan: “How do you feel about your transgender fans or trans people in general? As a young trans woman, I’ve had equally positive and negative gender-related experiences with other fans of your work and stand curious as to where you stand on things.”

After discussing another question in the entry about his Enneagram (personality test) type, Cave said that he believes he has “a weird paternal instinct toward my audience, gone berserk.”

Turning his attention towards the trans fan, he then added: “I also have another impulse, which I hope is more common, and that is to treat everyone with equal love and respect, regardless of their race, gender, sexuality, religion or anything else. I essentially see the world as a collection of individuals, each unique in their brokenness, who have at their core a common and binding sameness of spirit.

“So, Amelia, although I am slightly uncertain as to where I am supposed to stand on such things, or rather why I am supposed to stand anywhere, I will say this – I love my trans fans fully and wish them the best, as I love all my fans and wish them the best. I feel toward them that same duty of care that I feel toward all those who exist within my sphere.”

He added: “I also wish for them to receive every right inherent to them and for them to lead lives of dignity and freedom, devoid of violence and prejudice. I wish these things as I wish them for all people.

“As a musician, it is a true privilege to stand on stage and watch a crowd of disparate individuals lost to the common, inclusive vitality that music offers; to observe people transcend themselves, united by that innate spiritual sameness that is buried beneath the condition of identity. It is deeply moving to witness and fully understand that each of us is uniquely strange in our individual personage, yet under the sway of some greater enfolding force we are as one. That is music’s great gift and revelation.”

Elsewhere, Cave has revealed that he’s currently “finishing” work on his new album with the Bad Seeds.

Last year, the singer said he was planning on writing a new album once his touring commitments had wrapped up.

Then, at the start of 2023, he confirmed that work was underway and shared some early lyric ideas for the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’. Speaking to NME earlier this summer, Cave described the new material as “just so instantly interesting” as well as “different all the time”.