Nick Cave shares previously-unseen ‘Earthlings’ performance

Nick Cave has shared a previously-unseen performance of ‘Earthlings’ – you can watch the video below.

The track, an outtake from the Bad Seeds‘ ‘Ghosteen’ era, was originally released last year as a preview of the band’s ‘B-Sides & Rarities Part II’ album.

“‘Earthlings’ is the missing link that binds ‘Ghosteen’ together,” Cave explained of the cut. “A lovely song that just got away. Yet another entry into the mighty and mysterious work ‘The Secret Life of Children’.”

Today (October 5), Cave has shared a live version of ‘Earthlings’ that was shot for his acclaimed 2022 film with Warren Ellis, the Andrew Dominik-directed This Much I Know To Be True.

Filmed at the Battersea Arts Centre in London, the performance didn’t make it into the final project. Check it out for the first time beneath.

The new visuals accompany the release of a new ‘Earthlings’ picture disc, which is available to buy exclusively via Cave Things. It serves as another addition to Cave’s mysterious ‘The Secret Life Of Children’ collection.

In a four-star review of This Much I Know To Be True, NME described the film as “an engrossing and intimate portrait of Nick Cave”, and praised the “sumptuously-shot performances” within.

It added: “For that live music element alone, this film is worth any Cave fan’s time – especially for the dark euphoria of ‘White Elephant’ and the fire-and-brimstone rave of ‘Hand Of God’ – but Dominik again gets close to show us the heart behind the art.”

In other news, Nick Cave recently opened up about his decision to resume giving interviews. “I feel ready to be able to sit down and talk about all manner of things, on my terms,” he said.