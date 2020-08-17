Listen to Nickelback’s heavy cover of ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’

Nickelback have shared their heavy cover of ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ — listen to their rendition of the 1979 track below.

The Canadian band released the cover in tribute to country music legend Charlie Daniels, who passed away last month at the age of 83.

Nickelback’s take on the Charlie Daniels Band’s ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ — featuring Dave Martone — was released on Friday (August 14), and you can hear it below.

“A few years ago we recorded a take of ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ during a studio session with our good friend Dave Martone,” Nickelback explained on their Facebook page about the choice of cover.

“It was a fun song to tackle and brought back so many good memories for us all. When Charlie Daniels passed last month, the world lost a music icon.

“We hope our version will bring half as much joy as his did for us and so many others.”

Nickelback’s take on ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ follows on from Korn and Yelawolf joining forces to cover the track late last month.

In a statement on Bandcamp about the cover, Korn explained: “We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’.

“Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honour his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song.”