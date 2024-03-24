Nicki Minaj and her husband owe $500,000 to victim of alleged backstage assault

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been ordered to pay $500,000 (£396,000) for an alleged backstage assault by a judge this Friday (March 22).

According to security guard Thomas Weidenmuller in a lawsuit brought to an LA court, the incident was sparked by a fan climbing on stage with Minaj during a concert held in Frankfurt in 2019. The rapper allegedly blamed a female security guard for letting the fan jump over the barricade, and started to record the guard as she yelled at her.

Weidenmuller then reportedly stepped in, telling Minaj it wasn’t fair to have the security staffer’s reputation “ruined” publicly. He claimed Minaj then threw a shoe at him (but missed), and went on to allege that Petty ambushed him from behind and punched him in the face. The blow allegedly left Weidenmuller “stunned and disoriented” with a broken jaw.

“I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, face and jaw. I could tell in that instant that something was seriously wrong with my jaw,” he wrote in a court filing. Weidenmuller added he was taken to hospital and underwent several surgeries, staying at the hospital for a further ten days. Weidenmuller stated he now has “five plates” in his jaw, which still “has not yet been fully reconstructed”.

Weidenmuller initially asked for $21,000 to cover medical bills and $700,000 for emotional pain, suffering, and his ongoing injury. However, as Minaj and Petty failed to respond to the lawsuit, the judge awarded Weidenmuller a default judgement amount of over $500,000. According to Weidenmuller’s lawyers, the court tried to serve Minaj and Petty the complaint several times, but never succeeded. NME have reached out to Minaj’s reps for comment.

In other news, Usher has said he regrets smacking Minaj on the bum at the 2014 VMAs, saying: “I shouldn’t have smacked her”. The artist initially claimed it was “Jamaican culture,” adding: “So you gotta go to Jamaica. That was just a moment that was fun.”

“I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her, though,” he continued. “I shouldn’t have smacked her butt. I shouldn’t have did that.”