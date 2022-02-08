Nicki Minaj announces imminent new single ‘Bussin’

Nicki Minaj has announced her next single, ‘Bussin’, which will quickly follow on from her recent track, ‘Do We Have A Problem?’.

The latter song was the rapper’s first piece of new material since her 2021 mixtape, ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’.

Now, Minaj has revealed fans won’t have to wait long for her next release. ‘Bussin’ will arrive on Friday (February 11) and, like ‘Do We Have A Problem?’, will also feature a guest appearance by Lil Baby. “Next week we pushin B for Bussin btch WTF IS GOOD,” Minaj tweeted yesterday (7), referencing Gunna, Future and Young Thug’s track ‘Pushin P’.

Next week we pushin 🅱️ for 🅱️ussin btch WTF IS GOOD⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ #Bussin 2.11.22#DoWeHaveAProblem OUT NOW‼️ DO WE⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ DO WEEEEEEEEE⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ OH OK ✅ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 7, 2022

Her tweet also revealed ‘Bussin’’s release date and, now, the star has shared the single’s artwork. The sleeve shows Minaj with her hands on her hand, standing in the middle of a red-lit corridor that was seen in the ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ video. See it below now.

The video for ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ hinted that there was more to come, with the end of the near-10-minute visuals featuring shots of Minaj and Lil Baby holding a gun up to actor Joseph Sikora after he tracked them down in Cuba.

Last week (February 4), Minaj said that she would continue to make music for as long as she wants, with her plan to only quit the industry on her own terms and when she feels it is right for her to do so. In an Instagram Live session with Jayda Cheaves to celebrate the release of her first single of the year, the rapper promised to always “keep on putting out music”.

“I have an actual real fan base and not paid bots,” she said. “I will never – and I said this before, I’ve said this many times years ago – I will never leave the game until I wanna leave it. It will always be on my terms. I know I deserve to be here. I know I put in the work.”

Minaj has also recently revealed what happened to her unreleased collaboration with Kanye West, ‘New Body’. The track was reworked for West’s ninth album ‘Jesus Is King’ and was aired at listening parties before the record’s release. However, it was later taken off the tracklist following reports of “creative differences” between the two musicians.

“The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ was the biggest hit record that never came out,” Minaj told Hot 106. “I think the ship has sailed for ‘New Body’ because everybody has come to love the original way they heard it so I’ll just let everybody have that in their hearts. It is what it is.”