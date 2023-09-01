Nicki Minaj shares emotional new single ‘Last Time I Saw You’

Nicki Minaj has shared a her emotional new single ‘Last Time I Saw You’, set to feature on her next album ‘Pink Friday 2’. Check it out below.

In June, the Queens rapper revealed that she will be soon dropping her fifth studio album ‘Pink Friday 2’, the sequel to her Grammy-nominated debut album ‘Pink Friday’ – confirming that the album will be out this winter.

The track is more toned-down compared to most of Minaj’s output. Over the indie-inspired instrumental, she sings: “Beggin me to stay and then you walk away/ There’s something that you wanted to say/ I was in a rush and you say you were crushed/ But I said I’d be back, it’s OK.”

Taking to Twitter, Minaj explained how the track captures a feeling of hope over loss.

“Even tho reliving the memories did feel ‘sad,’ after I wrote, recorded, [and] lived [with] it, it actually made me pay more attention to the people I still DO have, and how important it is to cherish them and have fun NOW in the moment,” she wrote. “Telling them how much you adore them, etc. [It] made me so happy.”

. The highly-anticipated ‘Pink Friday 2’ is set to be released on November 17 this year via Heavy On It/10K Projects/Capitol Records – the record label Minaj launched in April.

On ‘Pink Friday 2’, Minaj also promised fans “eargasms”.

Her new album comes five years after the New Yorker’s fourth studio album, ‘Queen’. In a three-star review, NME said: “‘Queen’ *almost* works as a two-way effort from Nicki Minaj, one part reclamation of her position at hip-hop’s top table and one part raising the bar for any pretenders looking to take a seat. Unfortunately, in trying to take on all comers at once, there are parts of Queen that few like an overreach.”

‘Pink Friday 2’ also arrives 13 years after the original, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard album charts and is now three-time platinum, spawning hit singles like ‘Super Bass’, ‘Moment 4 Life’, ‘Your Love’ and more.

This year has already been a busy one for the Head Barb. Last month, Nicki Minaj was featured on the Barbie soundtrack with her Aqua-sampling Ice Spice collaboration ‘Barbie World’. The track was so popular over the summer period that it was listed on the UK TikTok Songs of the Summer lists.

She also featured on Young Thug‘s latest album ‘Business Is Business’, which he dropped from jail while fighting a sweeping R.I.C.O indictment, and hopped on the remixes to Sexyy Red’s ‘Pound Town’ and Ice Spice’s ‘Princess Diana’.

In Detroit, while on the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, Drake confirmed he and Minaj – his ex-labelmate and good friend – have a song on the way after not working together for “a really long time.”

Last month, Minaj also became a playable character in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In the game, you can hear the rapper say some funny taunts that play on some of her biggest hits.