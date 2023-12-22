Nicki Minaj says she would collaborate with Taylor Swift “in a heartbeat”

Nicki Minaj has declared that she would collaborate with Taylor Swift “in a heartbeat”.

On Wednesday (December 20), the rapper took to X in a series of posts responding to her chart-breaking feats following the release of ‘Pink Friday 2’. Upon its release, ‘Pink Friday 2’ sold 25,000 vinyl copies, marking the biggest week of sales for a female rapper on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart since sales data began being tracked in 1991 by Luminate.

The presence of ‘Pink Friday 2’ on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart disrupts Taylor Swift’s dominance in the top 5, the other four positions currently being occupied by ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Midnights’, ‘Folklore’, and ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’. While the latter three albums occupy positions three through five on the chart, ‘Pink Friday 2’ lands at number two, failing to usurp ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at the top position. Minaj’s recent tweets appear to address the potential competition that could arise between the pair.

Advertisement

Expressing that she had been discussing her vinyl sales with fans, her first tweet began stating: “The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!” She went on to comment that Swift “takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her”.

The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!! She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!! I was simply discussing vinyls w/the barbz due to questions they had for me… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

Later, she replied to her own post, assuring fans to be content with the vinyl sales record she has already been able to set with ‘Pink Friday 2’, stating that “retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand”. “Either way, now they do,” she continued. “That’s a marvelous thing! Taylor & her fans have put in the work. Now it’s our turn.”

We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing! Taylor & her fans have put in the work. Now it’s our turn. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

She concluded her string of posts by calling on her fans to remain hopeful for the album to emerge in first place, stating: “The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records.”

This is a CELEBRATION!!!!! I’m about to thank each & every artist on this album. But!!!! The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records. Any more questions on this? Who’d like to get cussed TF out? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

Advertisement

Finally, a fan responded to her string of posts by asking if would collaborate with Swift, to which Minaj simply replied: “In a heart beat”.

In a heart beat — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

‘Pink Friday 2’ is Nicki Minaj’s fifth full-length release, and the highly anticipated sequel to Nicki Minaj’s breakout 2010 debut album. It boasts features from pop and rap heavyweights, including Lil Uzi Vert, Billie Eilish, J. Cole, Future, Drake, and more. Upon its release, it also topped the Billboard 200, granting Minaj her fourth Number One album.

The album received four-stars from NME, with Nick Levine praising the Queens rapper’s consistent excellence as a lyricist. “Otherwise, though, ‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of,” he wrote. “Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.”