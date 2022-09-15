Nicki Minaj sues blogger who called her a “cokehead” for £65,000

Nicki Minaj has filed a lawsuit against a blogger and podcaster who called her a “cokehead”.

According to court documents, earlier this month a blogger and podcaster using the name Nosey Heaux shared a video where she called Minaj a “cokehead” who is “shoving all this cocaine up her nose”.

The now-deleted tweet received over 2000 likes and was shared over 260 times.

Advertisement

“In a different age, [Heaux’s] lie would have been meaningless because she is the ultimate ‘nobody’ but this is the age of social media, one in which a ‘nobody’ can find an undeserved following through relentless self-promotion,” said the documents. “While social media is an extraordinarily effective vehicle for spreading lies, it does not confer a license to do so.”

Minaj is now suing Heaux for $75,000 (£65,000) with Minaj’s attorney Judd Burstein saying (via Pitchfork) that “when this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ‘Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment.

“Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate. My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned,” Burstein added.

Following the news, Heaux tweeted that “Nicki Minaj lied” and accused the singer of harassing her.

Nicki Minaj has been in a rage for several days now. She threatened me, sent her barbz to harass and threaten to kill me, now doxxing me. She has gone way too far and I’m definitely suing her. #Survivingthepettys — Nosey Heaux Live #SurvivingThePettys (@noseyheauxlive) September 14, 2022

“Nicki Minaj has been in a rage for several days now. She threatened me, sent her barbz to harass and threaten to kill me, now doxxing me. She has gone way too far and I’m definitely suing her,” said Heaux.

Advertisement

“The way people allow Nicki Minaj to attack dark skinned women is just crazy. Girl you can be mad all day but endangering my life is creepy. You want a woman dead because you don’t like wtf I say online,” she continued. “Nicki is unhinged and I’m going to have to press charges.”

Last month, Minaj delivered a career-spanning performance at the MTV VMAs and picked up the Video Vanguard Award. “I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” she said during her acceptance speech.

“I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people you think have perfect lives. I wish Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle and Juice WRLD were still here.”