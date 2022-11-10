Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”.

The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.

Minaj’s update on the album – which will serve as the follow-up to 2018’s Queen – echoes similar hints she made about the project last month. Speaking with Interview Magazine, the rapper said that the success of her latest chart-topping single, ‘Super Freaky Girl’, encouraged her to fast-track the album’s release. “I wasn’t sure how I was even feeling about having to put out an album this year,” she said at the time.

“But [‘Super Freaky Girl’] happening and people liking it, that made me happy. People have gone through so much recently that they want to have fun. It’ll probably expedite the album to come out this year.”

‘Super Freaky Girl’ is expected to form part of the tracklist of Minaj’s as-yet untitled album. Released in August, it marked the rapper’s first solo effort since 2019.

Elsewhere in the i-D interview, Minaj discussed her ambitions beyond the studio, revealling her plans to return to the film and television industry. She said acting is one of her “biggest passions”, and hinted that she’s “been speaking to a director about doing something in a movie.” She concluded: “I love acting, and I’ll never abandon acting for too long.”

While Minaj’s upcoming album will mark her first solo material in over four years, the rapper has kept busy with a slew of standalone singles and collaborations. She shared ‘Megatron’ in 2019, and has this year released four collaborative tracks including ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ and ‘Bussin’ with Lil Baby, ‘Blick Blick’ with Coi Leray, and ‘We Go Up’ with Fivio Foreign.