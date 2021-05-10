Nicki Minaj teases something new arriving this week

Nicki Minaj could be releasing new music this week.

In an Instagram post shared earlier today (May 10) the singer is seen posing seemingly naked behind two heart-shaped cushions with the caption: “F R I D A Y 🤞🏽”

It’s not clear if Minaj will release a new song or announce details of her return to music this Friday (May 14) following a three-year hiatus. Her last album was 2018’s ‘Queen‘.

The pop star has collaborated since her last album, such as with Tekashi 6ix9ine on the chart-topping ‘Trollz‘, and with Mike Will Made It and YoungBoy NBA for the song ‘What That Speed Bout!?’

Kehlani commented on Minaj’s new post (“Lets goooo’), which led some fans to speculate that she’s recorded a collaboration with the rapper. “OMG ur on the album”, one fan wrote.

In other news, Lady Leshurr claimed recently that she turned down a “massive” record deal after a label wanted her to diss Minaj.

Speaking on a recent episode of Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast, the rapper revealed that she was offered hundreds of thousands of dollars but turned it down.

“I’ve always gone with how I feel here. There’s only one time I didn’t go with what was in my belly and it didn’t go well at all. It was really, really disastrous, so I’ve learned from my mistakes,” she said.

Minaj, meanwhile, was recently ordered to pay Tracy Chapman £330,000 following a two-year copyright infringement dispute between the two artists.