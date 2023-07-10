Nicki Minaj has revealed that she turned down a couple of songs before agreeing to record her track for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

The American rapper teamed up with Ice Spice and shared their contribution to the soundtrack of the upcoming Greta Gerwig film last month (June 23).

Putting their own spin on the Aqua Song ‘Barbie Girl’, the track sees the two transported into the Barbie world and embarking on various adventures together, surrounded by dancers dressed like Ken.

Now, in a new interview, Minaj has revealed that while she “jumped” at the chance to record a track for the upcoming film, she initially turned down a couple of songs as she “didn’t love” them.

“There were a couple of songs that I didn’t love. And then there was another song, well this ‘Barbie’ sample, I loved it. I just wanted it to have a dope drum,” she said to Entertainment Tonight, explaining how she settled on ‘Barbie World’. “The one they sent me I loved, and I jumped on it right away.”

She continued: “I’m so excited to be here and be part of this entire moment. I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career so it’s a very full-circle moment for me.”

The song is one of various tracks shared from the upcoming soundtrack to the film. Other contributions include Charli XCX’s ‘Speed Drive’, as well as ‘Angel’ by PinkPantheress and ‘WATATI’ by Karol G.

Dua Lipa shared lead single ‘Dance The Night’. She will also make an acting appearance in the movie – which arrives on July 21 – playing a mermaid variation of the Mattel doll.

Lizzo, Tame Impala and HAIM are also among the names set to feature on the soundtrack, as well as the leading man from the movie, Ryan Gosling.

In other news, Nicki Minaj took to social media last month (June 5) to announce the release date of her upcoming album. Her first full-length album since 2018, the rapper revealed that it will launch in October. “10/20/23 The Album,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today (July 10), the first reactions to the hugely anticipated movie arrived, with critics praising it for being “funny, bombastic and very smart”.

The film – which stars Margot Robbie, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren and more – was also confirmed to have been given a 12A rating in the UK, due to its supposed use of “moderate innuendo”, “brief sexual harassment”, “violence” and “dangerous behaviour”.