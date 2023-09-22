Nicki Minaj’s husband under house arrest for threatening Offset

Nicki Minaj‘s husband has been placed under house arrest for threatening Offset.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenneth Petty – who married Minaj in 2019 – has been ordered to serve 120 days of home detention after violating the terms of his probation.

Petty reportedly posted clips on social media that appeared to threaten the former Migos rapper. The Central District of California ordered Petty’s house arrest on Wednesday (September 20).

Per the court order, Petty “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record”. Petty, along with two other men, was filmed last week making threats against Offset outside a New York hotel.

In videos that emerged on social media last Saturday (September 16), Petty and the two other men are seen standing around and talking about Offset. It is said the group thought that the artist (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was staying in the hotel.

Petty tells Offset at one point to “plan that vacation”, adding: “You gonna be planning your funeral, pussy!” Offset, who is married to Cardi B, responded by sharing a video of himself standing outside a private jet, laughing and implying that Petty is broke (via TMZ).

Minaj and Cardi have had a long-running feud, and were involved in an altercation at a party during New York Fashion Week in 2018. The pair appeared together on Migos’ 2017 single ‘MotorSport’.

In July 2022, Petty was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020. Back in 1995, he was convicted of the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. Petty spent four years in prison in New York.

As part of his conviction, he was ordered to register as a sex offender – a status that must be updated any time he moves interstate.

Petty’s victim, Jennifer Hough, filed a lawsuit against him and Minaj in August 2021. She reportedly accused the couple of harassment and witness intimidation, and sued Petty for sexual assault in relation to the 1995 conviction. Hough later spoke out against the pair in a TV interview, but she ultimately dropped Minaj from the lawsuit.

In other news, Offset promised over the summer that he’ll release his second solo album in October.