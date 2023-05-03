Nicolas Cage recalls seeing The Who for his first concert: “I was just blown away”

Nicolas Cage has recalled the first concert he ever attended to see The Who.

In a newly aired segment from the April 13 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nicolas Cage partook in the “Colbert Questionert” and was asked about the first concert he ever attended.

Advertisement

Cage revealed that his first concert was seeing The Who perform at the Fillmore Stadium in San Fransisco, before going on to explain how “blown away” he was by the performance. “Roger [Daltrey] did this incredible thing where he was spinning the microphone with the cable and he just hit the cymbal. It was like 50 feet behind him and he got it right on the cymbal”.

Cage continued: “I was just so amazed, and when the concert was over, I was just like ‘YES!’ and my cousin thought I was absurd because I was so excited I couldn’t stay in my seat. But I was just blown away by that show”.

Later on in the segment, Colbert asked Cage if he had ever asked anyone for an autograph. Cage responded by saying he had once mailed a photo to The Who’s Pete Townshend but never got it back. “Maybe he did sign it and it never came back in the mail,” he explained.

Colbert then said to the camera “Pete, if you’re watching, send it to me and I’ll make sure he gets it,” before asking Cage if he had any particular message he wanted Townshend to write to him. “Sorry this took so long, Nic,” he responded.

Nicolas Cage most recently starred as Dracula in the Chris McKay-directed comedy horror film, Renfield. The film scored a four-star review from Nick Levine for NME. Levine wrote: “What really makes this film pop are the game performances – Hoult’s wry self-awareness nicely compliments Cage’s literal vamping – and flashy action sequences… Renfield isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you’ve got a reasonably strong stomach and an appreciation for the tongue-in-cheek, it really is bloody good fun.”