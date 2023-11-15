Nigerian rapper Oladips dies, aged 28

Oladips, a Nigerian rapper, has died aged 28.

The musician (real name Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji) reportedly passed away on November 14 at 10:14pm. No cause of death has been given.

The news was broken on his social media in a statement posted by his management: “We are still in shock as we speak.”

“For over two years he has kept his battles within himself,” they wrote, going on to say his family has requested privacy: “May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss (amen)”.

Born in Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria, Oladips rose to fame by winning a rap competition called “The King Is Here’, in which the winners would feature with acclaimed Nigerian musician D’banj on a song. Along with two other winners, Oladips was chosen out of an estimated 8,000 applicants.

He would continue to make music, speaking out about a host of political issues across his career. His freestyle addressed the ENDSars protests against police brutality which has been backed by the likes of Burna Boy, WizKid, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Oladips was due to release his new album SUPERHERO ÀDÚGBÒ (The Memoir) on Thursday. His latest single from the album, ‘Die Young’, addressed his battles with menthal health: “I really wish we do nice things for ourselves / Because we are all we’ve got”.

Tributes have poured in for the rapper on his social media. Dancer and Big Brother Naija contestant Hermes Iyele said: “Nahh!! No now, weytin con dey inside life gan gan. May God grant the family the grace to carry this grief.”

Nigerian author Reno Omokri took took X/Twitter to call for “affordable, accessible and quality healthcare”: “First MohBad, and now Oladips.” MohBad, an Afrobeats singer, passed away in September this year.

First MohBad, and now Oladips. The similarities in the manner of their passing are eerily unnerving. Sudden illness. Allegations of self-medication. Rushed to a hospital. And then death. This is one déjà vu too many. Perhaps it is time for the Performing Musicians Employers… pic.twitter.com/AmNulusOJP — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 15, 2023

“Perhaps it is time for the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria to approach a Health Insurance provider to offer their members affordable, accessible and quality healthcare with HMOs,” he wrote.

“And sensitisation and awareness need to be increased amongst the entourage of these artistes on what to do in an emergency. Knowledge saves lives. Their posse needs to possess information on the right way to apply first aid if they must be around them. Let’s think of solutions, not just blame.

“We do not need tributes for our artistes,” he added. “We need long lives for them. It is a significant loss to Nigeria when young, talented entertainers, capable of rebranding our image internationally, meet untimely deaths.

“May God grant the family, survivors, and fans of Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji the fortitude to bear their loss.”