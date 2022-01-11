Nightwish push Asia tour to 2023, add new dates in Singapore, Indonesia and more

Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish have confirmed the postponement of their China tour to January 2023 and expanded the tour across Asia with additional dates in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

The metal band took to social media on Sunday, January 9 to confirm the news, saying: “In a couple of days we’d be standing on stage again in Asia! We however, as most of you would have guessed, had to postpone these to 2023. The good news is though that we’ve been able to add additional dates in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore & Indonesia!”

The band were initially scheduled to perform three dates in China in April 2020. In January 2021, those shows in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou were postponed to January 2022 – which have now been pushed even further back.

Now, the 2023 tour will now consist of four shows in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, and new shows in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Jakarta. While dates and venues for the concerts have been announced, ticket sale dates have yet to be confirmed.

The tour is being held in support of Nightwish’s 2020 album, ‘Human. :II: Nature.’ (stylised as ‘HVMAN. :||: NATVRE’). The album featured lead singles ‘Noise’ and ‘How Is The Heart?’. The record – their ninth – marks their first double-release, the second half featuring lush orchestral music over the band’s core metal.

The tour dates for Nightwish’s Asia 2023 tour are:

January 3, 2023 – Beijing, China – Beijing Exhibition Center

January 5, 2023 – Shanghai, China – Bandai Namco Base

January 6, 2023 – Shanghai, China – Bandai Namco Base

January 8, 2023 – Guangzhou, China – GYM II

January 11, 2023 – Hong Kong, China – Star Hall

January 13, 2023 – Taipei, Taiwan – Zepp New Taipei

January 15, 2023 – Sentosa, Singapore – Hard Rock Coliseum

January 17, 2023 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Istora Senavan