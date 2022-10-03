NIKI announces Asian tour with stops in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has announced an Asian leg to her current ‘Nicole’ tour in December.

The 88rising star will kick off her Asian tour with a homecoming show in Jakarta, as a headliner of the inaugural Jakarta edition of Head In The Clouds festival, on December 3 & 4. The tour continues with solo concerts in Singapore’s The Star Theatre on December 6 and Kuala Lumpur’s Zepp on December 8, before headlining Manila’s edition of Head In The Clouds festival on December 9 & 10. The tour concludes with a solo show at Zepp New Taipei on December 13.

Tickets for the Singapore and Taipei concerts can be purchased via Live Nation’s official website, with presales commencing on October 5 at 10AM local time and general ticketing being released on October 6 at 10AM local time. For the Malaysian show, general ticketing will be made available from October 6 at 10AM local time, and can be purchased from Good Vibes Presents’ official website. Tickets for the Jakarta and Manila edition of Head In The Clouds festival are currently available at their respective official websites.

The ‘Nicole’ tour supports NIKI’s sophomore album of the same name, following her 2020 full-length debut, ‘Moonchild’. The 12-track release was previewed by three prior singles, ‘Before’, ‘Oceans & Engines’ and ‘High School In Jakarta’. In NME’s glowing review, Khyne Palumar highlighted the singer-songwriter’s immersive exploration of her teenage years, stating that “in recording and releasing ‘Nicole’ at least, taking what looks like a step back to move forward has paid off”.

To promote the album, NIKI released a short film based on the music videos accompanying the album’s singles, ‘But I’m Letting Go’, which she stated was “inspired by my own life, but somehow about every relationship.” The film premiered in New York, Los Angeles and Jakarta in mid-August before being released on Amazon Prime a few days later.

The 23-year-old artist is currently undergoing her first headlining tour in North America, which is set to conclude at The Wiltern on October 22 in Los Angeles, California.

The dates for NIKI’s Southeast Asian ‘Nicole’ tour are:

DECEMBER:

3 & 4 – Head In The Clouds Jakarta, Community Park PIK2 – Jakarta, Indonesia

6 – The Star Theatre – Singapore, Singapore

8 – Zepp – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

9 & 10 – Head In The Clouds Manila, SM Festival Grounds – Manila, Philippines

13 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan