NIKI announces ‘Moonchild Experience’ concert livestream

NIKI has announced a concert livestream, Moonchild Experience, taking place later this week.

The Indonesian artist announced the performance on social media over the weekend. Moonchild Experience is scheduled to premiere October 10, 9am (Indonesia time), and will screen on YouTube for global audiences and KASKUS TV for Indonesian viewers.

I present to you….

🌙 MOONCHILD Experience 🌙 October 9th 10PM ET /

October 10th 9AM Indonesia Tune in on YouTube (Global) & KASKUS TV (Indonesia) pic.twitter.com/nMvg78N6V5 — NIKI (@nikizefanya) October 3, 2020

The livestream comes a month after the release of ‘Moonchild’, the 88rising artist’s debut album and the follow-up to her previous EPs, 2019’s ‘wanna take this downtown?’ and ‘Zephyr’. A three-part concept album, it featured the singles ‘Plot Twist’, ‘Lose’, ‘Selene’ and ‘Switchblade’.

“With this album, I decided very early on that I was gonna abandon any and all genres tethered to me and my identity,” NIKI told NME in an interview about the new record. “Genre completely just defeats the purpose of calling yourself an artist.”

For the album, NIKI collaborated producer and writer Jacob Ray, the producer collective Bekon & the Donuts, and Montreal producer Pomo, among others.

NME rated ‘Moonchild’ four stars. Reviewer MC Galang wrote, “Although ‘Moonchild’ has its moments of undulating contemporary R&B, it also navigates crisp, genre-spanning soundscapes – pop, country, funk, and rap – and chips away at perceived limitations on not just NIKI’s potential as an artist, but her identity as well. It’s the underlying theme that anchors NIKI’s pilgrimage to self-discovery: that the sense of self is defined by change.”