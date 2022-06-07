NIKI announces solo North American headlining tour

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI will be embarking on her first-ever solo headlining tour in support of her upcoming sophomore album ‘Nicole’ this fall throughout North America.

NIKI announced The Nicole Tour on Twitter on June 6 with the exuberant caption, “Dreams do come true I’ve been DYING to sing & jump & scream & passively throw shade at exes with u 😭 I WILL SEE U CUTIES IN THE FALL!!!”

The tour will begin at the Malkin Bowl in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada ON September 8, with tour dates in New York City, Chicago, Boston and Toronto on the way to the tour’s final stop at the iconic The Wiltern venue in Los Angeles, California.

Pre-sales for the tour will open in stages on June 7 and 8, though ticket prices have not yet been released.

‘Nicole’ is expected to release sometime in August, according to NIKI’s Instagram announcement. NIKI has described the album as a revision of songs she wrote when she was between 15 to 17 as a high school student in Jakarta, and largely addresses the blossoming relationships and heartbreaks she went through as an adolescent.

The 23-year-old artist previously released ‘Before’, the first single from ‘Nicole’, last week on June 3. Just a month prior, she became the first Indonesian woman to perform at Coachella as part of 88risings Head In The Clouds Forever performance.

NIKI also released a retro-themed short film for her track ‘Every Summertime’ in February, which she says was inspired by “all the generational meet-cutes in history”.

NIKI’s The Nicole Tour North American dates are:

SEPTEMBER

8 – Malkin Bowl, Vancouver, BC, Canada

9 – Showbox, Seattle, Washington, US

10 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, Oregon, US

13 – Ace of Spades, Sacramento, California, US

14 – Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, California, US

17 – The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, California, US

22 – Pheonix Theatre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

24 – Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, Michigan, US

27 – Webster Hall, New York City, New York, US

30 – The Howard, Washington D.C., US

OCTOBER

2 – Royale, Boston, Massachusetts, US

5 – The Underground, Charlotte, North Carolina, US

6 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, Georgia, US

8 – The Studio at The Factory, Dallas, Texas, US

9 – Warehouse Live, Houston, Texas, US

11 – House of Blues, Chicago, Illinois, US

14 – Gothic Theatre, Denver, Colorado, US

15 – The Complex – The Grand, Salt Lake City, Utah, US

18 – The Van Buren, Pheonix, Arizona, US

22 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, California, US