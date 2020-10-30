NIKI, Joji, Chung Ha to play live-streamed concert exclusive to the Philippines

hunNIKI, Joji and Chung Ha are slated to perform a live-streamed concert on November 7 for viewers in the Philippines.

The three artists are on the line-up for the #WeDontStop concert organised by Philippines-based digital communications company GOMO PH.

While GOMO PH did not indicate any ticketing or admission details, it did say the show would be broadcasted “exclusively in the Philippines” on its Facebook page from 7pm on November 7.

GET READY. We pulled all the stops – literally. We're bringing superstars Joji, NIKI, and Chung Ha to perform at the GOMO #WeDontStop 88rising Concert on our Facebook page. Livestream on Nov 7 8PM PHT, exclusively in the PH. Details: https://t.co/BEdLqdbDlS#GOMOph #88rising pic.twitter.com/A7N2enzm0N — GOMO PH (@gomo_ph) October 29, 2020

Joji and NIKI – both 88rising artists – have recently staged livestream performances of their own. Joji’s was dubbed The Extravaganza and took place on October 24, a month after the release of his second album ‘Nectar’. Just earlier this week, the Japanese-American artist released a music video for the album cut ‘777’.

NIKI’s livestream was titled ‘Moonchild Experience’, and featured the Indonesian singer-songwriter performing songs from her debut album ‘Moonchild’, also released in September. In a four-star review, NME praised the album as a “poised, genre-hopping debut”.

Last month, Chung Ha – a former member of K-pop girl group I.O.I – collaborated with Danish pop star Christopher on the song ‘Bad Boy’. She also recently contributed the song ‘You’re In My Soul’ to the soundtrack of the ongoing South Korean television series Record of Youth.