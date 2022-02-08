NIKI marks Valentine’s Day with retro-themed short film for ‘Every Summertime’

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has dropped a short film for her track ‘Every Summertime’ to mark Valentine’s Day.

Titled ‘Every Summertime: A Love Story’, the retro-themed visual is directed by Daniel Cloud Campos and released today (February 8) via 88rising’s YouTube channel. It introduces a young couple from the 1970s on their anniversary and follows them through the decades of their love story.

Watch the short film below:

In the video’s description, NIKI revealed that this latest video is the picture she had in mind when she penned the single, which was released as part of the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film soundtrack.

“Inspired by Shang Chi’s mom and dad, our moms and dads, their moms and dads and all the generational meet-cutes in history that happened and could have been made into music videos – this is their story,” the artist said.

‘Every Summertime: A Love Story’ is the fourth video that the singer has released for the track. In August, she first launched the single along with a visualiser featuring rapper and actor Dumbfoundead and Minari star Alan Kim going on a drive around their neighbourhood.

It was followed by a Marvel-released video last September, where NIKI is seen singing and walking along the aisles of a supermarket. Finally, she dropped the laidback single’s official video in December which showcases NIKI’s journey on pursuing her music dreams.

Apart from the hit, the singer also released the solo track ‘Split’ in November. This follows her string of collaborations in 2021, including her team-up with Honne titled ‘Coming Home’ and a joint song with Rich Brian and Warren Hue called ‘California’.

In 2020, she released her debut album ‘Moonchild’, which topped NME‘s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020.