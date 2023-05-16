NIKI announces globe-spanning ‘Nicole’ world tour

NIKI has announced a huge world tour in support of her sophomore album, ‘Nicole’.

Announced yesterday (May 15), the Indonesian-born singer songwriter and 88rising artist took to social media to break the news. The tour will see her take ‘Nicole’ across the globe, kicking off in North America in May and August, before performing in Asia and Australia in September.

She will wrap up the tour with her first slate of headlining shows in London and Europe in October. Tickets to all shows will go on sale on Thursday (May 18) at 10am local time, and can be purchased here.

CAT’S OUTTA THE BAG I GUESS but we’re goin back on tour all over the world this year !!! north america, asia & headlining australia & europe for the first time 🥹🥹 i cannot wait to see ur lovely faces again 🤍 tickets onsale may 18, 10am local pic.twitter.com/97n9h43KBi — NIKI (@nikizefanya) May 15, 2023

Advertisement

NIKI’s ‘Nicole’ 2023 World Tour dates are:

May:

21 – Forest Hills, NY – Head In The Clouds New York

August:

01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

05 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

10 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheater

12 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

September:

11 – Bangkok, TH – BCC Hall

13 – Manila, PH – Mall Of Asia Arena

15 – Singapore, SG – F1 Grand Prix

18 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall

21 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Music Hall

23 – Melbourne, AU – Festival Hall

26 – Jakarta, ID – JIExpo Hall D2

October:

06 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

08 – Paris, FR – Trianon

10 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

NIKI has also released a new music video for ‘Backburner’, taken off ‘Nicole’ – watch the music video below.

Advertisement

NIKI’s second album, ‘Nicole’, scored a four-star review from NME‘s Khyne Palumar, who wrote: “On ‘Nicole’, Zefanya reconnects with her folk-pop roots, ditching the string of co-writers and savvy pop sheen of ‘Moonchild’. She instead reproduces songs written in her teens, embracing both raw confessionals and unapologetic schmaltz.”

Speaking to NME following the release of ‘Nicole’, NIKI walked us through her firsts, including the first time she realised she wanted to be a musician, the first song she ever wrote, her first job and more. Watch that interview here.

A live record, titled ‘Live at the Wiltern’ has also been released digitally, and features live renditions of fan favourites ‘Keeping Tabs’, ‘High School in Jakarta’, ‘Indigo’ and ‘Every Summertime’.