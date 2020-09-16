NIKI releases magical music video for ‘Plot Twist’

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released a new music video for ‘Plot Twist’, hot off the heels of her newly released debut album, ‘Moonchild’.

The music video was released on Tuesday (September 16) via 88rising’s YouTube channel.

In the visual, which was directed by Tom Teller, whose previous work includes other music videos with NIKI and British rock band Muse, the young singer wanders through multiple seasons and beautiful backdrops that range from a snowy plane to a cliff overlooking the moon and a star-filled night sky.

Advertisement

Check out the music video below.

‘Plot Twist’ is the third official music video from the ‘Moonchild’ album, following ‘Lose’ and ‘Switchblade’, and wraps up the album’s video trilogy, according to the singer’s Instagram post. The latest music video has already garnered over 90,000 views and counting.

On ’Moonchild’, which released on September 10, NIKI aimed to avoid thinking about genres, instead focusing on being a free artist.

“With this album, I decided very early on that I was gonna abandon any and all genres tethered to me and my identity,” NIKI said in an interview with NME. “Genre completely just defeats the purpose of calling yourself an artist.”

Advertisement

‘Moonchild’’s conception took over two years, as NIKI fretted about how the album would sound like early in the writing process. “At one point I was like, ‘You know what? It can be whatever I want it to be, because I am an artist,’” she said.

In other 88rising news, NIKI’s fellow signee and Indonesian artist Rich Brian recently released his music video for ‘DOA’ from his latest EP, ‘1999’.