NIKI, Rich Brian and Joji set to perform at Coachella 2022

88rising artists NIKI, Rich Brian and Joji have been confirmed to perform at Coachella 2022.

The news arrived earlier today (January 13) as the long-running U.S. festival announced its full line-up, marking its first staging since the start of the pandemic. The festival is set to run over two weekends with the same line-up: April 15 to 17, and 22 to 24.

Indonesian artists NIKI and Rich Brian are set to perform on Friday and Saturday respectively, with Joji slotted in for Sunday.

NIKI and Rich Brian shared the festival poster on their Instagram accounts with their own respective reactions. “LETS FUCKIN GET ITTTTT,” wrote Rich Brian, with Niki expressing excitement and telling fans “SEE YOU THERE”.

88rising also shared the poster, which details that there will be a separate attraction named 88rising’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER, named after their annual music festival. No further details have been revealed yet.

Head in the Clouds 2021 was held last November at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, which featured Joji, NIKI and Rich Brian among other 88rising artists and non-label acts.

In an interview with NME, 88rising’s founder and CEO Sean Miyashiro said that he’s plotting to expand the event and establish it in five different countries in the future. “We definitely want to go to London and do something larger because we think that’ll be fire,” he shared.