NIKI, Rich Brian, CL, Joji and more to perform at 88rising’s 2021 Head In The Clouds Festival

88rising has unveiled the line-up for its 2021 Head In The Clouds Festival, led by NIKI, Rich Brian, Joji and CL.

This year’s edition will take place on November 6 and 7 in Pasadena, California at Brookside at The Rose Bowl.

88rising mainstays NIKI, Rich Brian, Joji, Warren Hue, and Stephanie Poetri are all scheduled to perform at the festival. The latter two artists, as well as labelmates Atarashii Gakko! and Ylona Garcia, will be making their US live debuts at the festival.

K-pop also has a dominant presence on the line-up, with CL, Day6’s eaJ, Seori, DPR Ian, DPR Live all set to appear. There will also be a showcase by Korean label Feel Ghood Music, featuring artists Tiger JK, Yoonmirae, Bizzy and Bibi.

MADE WITH LOVE BY 88RISING PLEASE WELCOME 2021 HEAD IN THE CLOUDS LA LINEUP. GA + VIP TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW AT NOON PST AT https://t.co/NZ2YI86eDR ❤️ ⛅️❤️⛅️❤️⛅️. More artist to lineup to be announced soon !!! 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/A2GfAISmvQ — 88rising (@88rising) July 28, 2021

US rapper Saweetie is set to be one of the main draws of the festival. Other American acts include Japanese Breakfast, Guapdad 4000, and viral teen punk band The Linda Lindas. Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, continuing the momentum from her 2020 album ‘Fake It Flowers’, will also perform.

88rising has stated that there are more acts to be announced, with two mysterious slots left open.

Head In The Clouds is also the name of the label’s series of compilation albums. Its third edition is due for release sometime this year, following its lead single ‘California’ by Rich Brian, NIKI and Warren Hue in May.

This year’s Head In The Clouds event returns after a forced hiatus in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. The festival was primed for a Jakarta offshoot in March last year before being postponed indefinitely.