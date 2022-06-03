NIKI lets go of the things that aren’t meant to be on new single ‘Before’

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI’s latest single ‘Before’ has arrived.

Out today (June 3) on all major streaming platforms, the track reminisces on the moments in a relationship – only to realise that their feelings have grown apart and that the relationship is not meant to be. Towards the end, the artist finally acknowledges that being together is never going to work.

She bids goodbye to this love in the lyrics: “I’m looking at you and god knows you’re not mine anymore / It’s so cool how things will never be the way they were before / It’s almost just like how it was before / It’s not anymore”.

Listen to NIKI’s ‘Before’ below.

‘Before’ is NIKI’s first release of the year and the first single off of her upcoming sophomore album ‘Nicole’. The new record – expected to release sometime in August per NIKI’s Instagram announcement – is described as a revision of songs she wrote when she was between 15 to 17 as a high school student in Jakarta, reflecting on stories of blossoming relationships and heartbreaks.

Prior to ‘Before’, the 23-year-old performed at Coachella – becoming the first Indonesian woman to do so – as part of 88risings Head In The Clouds Forever performance. She also released a retro-themed short film for her track ‘Every Summertime’ in February, taking inspiration from “all the generational meet-cutes in history”.