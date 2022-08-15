NIKI’s short film ‘But I’m Letting Go’ to stream on Amazon Prime

NIKI’s recently-premiered short film, ‘But I’m Letting Go’, will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime.

The Indonesian singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to announce that the short film, which coincides with the release of her newly released sophomore album ‘Nicole’, will be shortly released on the e-commerce giant’s streaming platform this Thursday (18 August).

‘But I’m Letting Go’ recently premiered in Los Angeles, New York and the singer’s native hometown of Jakarta. The film was directed by Isaac Ravishankara, shot by Zoe Simeone-Yi, and stars Peter Adrian Sudarso alongside the 88rising singer. In a Twitter post, she pointed out that the music videos accompanying her recent three singles had actually outlined the short film’s plot. Commenting on the visual companion to ‘Nicole’, NIKI commented that it was “inspired by my own life, but somehow about every relationship.”

Yep you guessed it. “But I’m Letting Go” – the short film – will be screening in LA, NY & Jakarta next week. Capacity is very limited so register for a chance to attend at https://t.co/DkkkG7pxpp. I’m SO excited for you to see this, love you guys so so much. -N🤍 pic.twitter.com/X8zdF94fh3 — NIKI (@nikizefanya) August 5, 2022

‘Nicole’ is NIKI’s sophomore full-length release with 88rising, following 2020’s ‘Moonchild’. The 12-track album was previewed by the singles ‘Before’, ‘Oceans & Engines’ and ‘High School In Jakarta’. In NME’s four-star review, Khyne Palumar noted the album’s exploration of past relationships and Nicole Zefanya’s pre-NIKI songwriting style, commenting: “In recording and releasing ‘Nicole’ at least, taking what looks like a step back to move forward has paid off.”

In a statement, the 23-year-old artist commented that her sophomore album was the “most favourite thing” she has ever made as an artist, adding, “it’s where younger me and current me hang out and have a fucking blast together. No words adequetely convey how stupid proud I am of it & every part surrounding it.”

The album release will be followed by NIKI’s first solo headlining tour in North America, which kicks off on 8 September in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada, and concludes on 22 October in Los Angeles, California in the United States. Her last stage appearance was at Coachella, where she performed as part of 88rising’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER showcase. She dedicated a performance of ‘Sempurna’ Indonesian rock band Andra and The Backbone to her home country of Indonesia.