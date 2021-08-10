NIKI surprises with laid-back new song ‘Every Summertime’

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has surprised fans with the release of her new single called ‘Every Summertime’.

The artist dropped the song today (August 10) on all major streaming platforms. She also released a music video for the track, which follows a father and son as they go on a drive around their neighbourhood. The pair are played by rapper and actor Dumbfoundead and Minari star Alan Kim, respectively.

Watch the music video here:

Advertisement

NIKI had apparently teased the drop in a cryptic Twitter post yesterday (August 9), where she shared an image of a notebook with a handwritten note. Within the transcript were letters written in capital letters, which formed the message “Every Summertime Tuesday” put together.

Earlier this year, NIKI teamed up with fellow 88rising artists Rich Brian and Warren Hue for the track called ‘California’. They also released a remix version of the song featuring GOT7 member Jackson Wang last month.

In 2020, the soloist released her long-awaited debut studio album ‘Moonchild’, which included the songs ‘Switchblade’, ‘Selene’ and ‘Lose’. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s MC Galang called the record a “poised, genre-hopping debut from the 88rising star”.

NIKI later followed up the release with the holiday anthem, ‘Hallway Weather’, which arrived last December.

Advertisement

The singer born Nicole Zefanya launched her career as a singer in 2017 with her debut single ‘See U Never’. She then went on to release several more tracks like ‘I Like U’ and ‘Chilly’, before releasing her first EP ‘Zephyr’ the following year.